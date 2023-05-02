WGA Writers Strike Up Their Picket Signs

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Television writers have begun to strike as the WGA and AMPTP were unable to reach an agreement on Monday night. The writers are making sure their skills are being appreciated, and the clever picket signs are now flooding the streets outside of studio lots and corporate offices. Some writers opted for referencing important issues like artificial intelligence being used in place of writers’ rooms and residuals from streaming services. Others went with really important issues like threatening to spoil the ending to Succession and classic I Think You Should Leave references. Regardless, writers are planning on striking until an agreement is settled with pickets scheduled throughout this week. Below are some of the best WGA strike picket signs from the front lines.

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT PICKETING INFORMATION



If we end up striking, and you're looking for love, be sure to identify yourself on the picket lines accordingly:



BLUE = interested in men

PINK = interested in women

BLUE/PINK COMBO = interested in whatevs



Tell your single friends! pic.twitter.com/QUouF1squ7 — Deanna Shumaker (@deannashumaker) May 1, 2023

You won’t find better signs than at a WGA picket line pic.twitter.com/L3kMIHzFP9 — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) May 2, 2023

Some picket signs from the WGA picket in NYC ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/SsKaebMofT — Teddy Ostrow (@TeddyOstrow) May 2, 2023

While assembling picket signs at WGA headquarters, MEGAN screenwriter Akela Cooper found this old picket stick that I signed back during the ‘07 strike. We marched and won then, and if we have to, we’ll march and win again. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/OR4TanN5EO — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) April 27, 2023

At the WGA picket line outside Amazon Studios in Culver City. It’s already a very busy sidewalk pic.twitter.com/dMtgzHQluJ — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) May 2, 2023

The WGA picket signs have room for members to write messages, and the results here at Warner Bros. Studios range from hilarious to furious@latimesent pic.twitter.com/xCZu9XEk89 — jonah valdez (@jonahmv) May 2, 2023

if the WGA didn’t strike in 2007, writers wouldn’t be covered for streaming today. Which means we’d all miss out on great programming like CorncobTV. #wgastrong #yougottagive pic.twitter.com/WP7AkmixL3 — Anne Lane (@AnnieLLane) May 3, 2023