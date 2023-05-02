WGA Writers Strike Up Their Picket Signs

Television writers have begun to strike as the WGA and AMPTP were unable to reach an agreement on Monday night. The writers are making sure their skills are being appreciated, and the clever picket signs are now flooding the streets outside of studio lots and corporate offices. Some writers opted for referencing important issues like artificial intelligence being used in place of writers’ rooms and residuals from streaming services. Others went with really important issues like threatening to spoil the ending to Succession and classic I Think You Should Leave references. Regardless, writers are planning on striking until an agreement is settled with pickets scheduled throughout this week. Below are some of the best WGA strike picket signs from the front lines.