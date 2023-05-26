The Little Mermaid; Succession. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Disney; HBO

Watch all this stuff. Isn’t it neat? Wouldn’t you think the streaming library’s complete? Wouldn’t you think I’m the viewer, the viewer who’s watched everything? Look at this trove — titles untold. How many movies can one cineplex hold? Looking around here you’d think, Sure, they’ve seen everything. I’ve got Little Mermaids and Platonics aplenty. I’ve got Kardashians and John Wicks galore. You want Succession? I’ve got a finale! But who cares? No big deal. I wanna watch more. —James Grebey

Sure, you could make the effort of getting up to go to the movie theater, paying for tickets and popcorn, and sitting down to see an upsettingly realistic (and appetizing?) CGI fish before listening to Awkwafina’s seagull rap. Or you could fire up the animated 1989 original. It’s right there on Disney+. (Halle Bailey sounds great, though!) —James Grebey

Playing in theaters

➽ Ariel wants to be where the people are, meanwhile the subjects in Netflix’s very good and very absurd documentary MerPeople want to be where the mermaids are.

It’s time to kiss the ring. Four deliciously brutal seasons later, Succession is taking its final bow. There are lot of important questions ahead of the show’s finale, but most importantly: Will Kendall release “L to the OG” part two? —Savannah Salazar

Streaming on Max at 9 p.m. on Sunday

➽ The wild card pick for Waystar Royco’s next CEO should be Fikret.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies star in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, writer Nicole Holofcener’s latest film with A24. In You Hurt My Feelings, Louis-Dreyfus and Menzies are Beth and Don, a couple whose marriage is put to the test after Beth hears her husband’s not-so-positive opinions on her upcoming book. Big Jo March and Friedrich Bhaer vibes, if you ask me. —S.S.

Playing in theaters

Gerard Butler and director Ric Roman Waugh have paired for a third time with this “escape from Afghanistan” actioner. Their first collaboration, the asteroid-impact thriller Greenland, was surprisingly good (and surprisingly heavy!), so Kandahar might be worth a shot despite the shoddy track record of War on Terror movies. —J.G.

Playing in theaters

More than 30 years after When Harry Met Sally … asked whether men and women can be just friends, this series — co-created by married couple Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who also collaborated on the streaming comedy Friends From College — asks more specifically whether a man and a woman can be platonic friends in middle age after a yearslong falling out. —Jen Chaney

Streaming on Apple TV+

Reality Bites

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Dating-reality-show addicts who have finished Love Is Blind and now have no idea where to put all that energy should shuffle their way over to the successor to The Ultimatum; it is a big improvement by virtue of being much more gay and much more messy. —Kathryn VanArendonk

Streaming on Netflix

The Kardashians season three

If you don’t want to keep up with the Kardashians, I won’t force you, but there’s something about The Kardashians that makes you want to just unwind, grab a glass of wine, and flip on its entertainingly mindless foolishness. This season’s trailer has hinted at some serious topics, though, from the family continuing to navigate the fallout of the Kimye divorce to Khloé’s ongoing tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, and, yes, Kim and Kourtney beefing once again. —S.S.

Streaming on Hulu

Comedy Corner

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

It’s been six years since Sarah Silverman’s last special, 2017’s A Speck of Dust, which aired on Netflix. Has a lot changed since then, or are things pretty much the same? In the trailer for the special, Silverman jokes that there are still Nazis, so perhaps times don’t ever change that much. You have to have a little laff! —J.G.

Streaming on Max on Saturday

(More) Grand Finales

Yellowjackets’ season-two finale

Think of Yellowjackets’s season-two finale (which will be available to stream on Friday ahead of its linear premiere on Sunday, so as not to compete with Succession), as a dessert at the end of an exciting but at times uneven season. Of course, this being Yellowjackets, Showtime’s teen soccer team turned Donner Party series, the dessert will probably feature human flesh. —J.G.

Streaming on Showtime

➽ This week is like the college finals season of television finales, because there are at least three other big TV endings to queue up this week.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Yeah, time to (re)watch John Wick 4. The ass-kicking, bone-crunching, fire-shooting, and falling-down-the-stairs tumbling protagonist (played wonderfully by Keanu Reeves) is fighting his last fight through the streets of Paris, and it’s so wonderful. If you want to make it a marathon, the first three John Wick movies are currently streaming on Freevee. —S.S.

Coming Soon

Barbie

I have a friend who has been loudly proclaiming that he thinks Barbie is going to do poorly. He’s making bets that it will bomb. He saw this trailer, though, and now he’s shook. Look at Ryan “Ken” Gosling’s mugshot! This movie’s gonna be huge! —J.G.

➽ How about even more Halle Bailey in this trailer for The Color Purple?

Web Ephemera

THR’s Drama Actors Roundtable

The calling-Pedro-daddy thing should probably take a beat … unless you’re Kieran Culkin. —S.S.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night”

This is the song of the summer, folks. It’s paired with a sparkling video featuring smooth dance moves; Dua Lipa sways and twirls through the Barbie-pink set. And it’s directed by Greta Gerwig herself. (This Barbie has a cameo!) —S.S.

This Week on TikTok

A remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem Remix,” heartbreak feels real good at the AMC where Nicole Kidman filmed her AMC ad, and another person (other than me and Bethy Squires!) mourning the HBO Max purple gradient — I will die on this hill.

