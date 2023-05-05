vulture quiz

Who Said It: Vanessa Lachey or Queen Charlotte?

Netflix royalty has baby fever. Photo: Netflix

Elaborate weddings in rainy climates, overbearing mothers, anonymous sources leaking information … Love Is Blind and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are just two shows about Netflix royalty attempting to discern who’s making babies. Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey channeled some Queen Charlotte energy during the reality dating show’s not-so-live reunion, pressuring season four’s contestants to have children in much the same way Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) goads her children to produce heirs of their own. Take our quiz to find out if you can tell the difference between Queen Vanessa Lachey and Queen Charlotte badgering people about babies.

Who Said It: Love Is Blind’s Vanessa Lachey or Queen Charlotte?

We give you a quote, you tell us which show it’s from.

“Brett and Tiffany, what are y’all thinking on the baby timeline?”
“Make me a royal baby.”
“I am stating facts. The princesses have had no babies. The princes have had a record number of babies. Illegitimate whore babies.”
“I thought you were going to tell me that you’re pregnant.”
“And where are your babies?”
“If that doesn’t make your ovaries burn, I don’t know.”
“I don’t want to ask if y’all are trying because that’s TMI.”
“You are doing it correctly? Making sure he’s putting it in the right place?”
“When you do get kids, that foundation is what you’re going to fall back on.”
“I need the baby.”

