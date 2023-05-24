Your New Jeopardy Masters Champion

Photo: ABC

…is James Holzhauer! The self-proclaimed game show villain came through once again. Holzhauer earned $500,000 and a $100,000 donation to Project 150, a Las Vegas nonprofit that helps high school students with insecure housing. Mattea Roach came in second winning $250,000 and Matt Amodio came in third with $150,000. Roach almost toppled Holzhauer, before he snuck a victory out at the very end. Going against his heel status, Holzhauer said to Roach “You played amazingly, your dad is so proud of you. Your mom too.” Roach’s father died earlier this month, and they had dedicated their run on Jeopardy Masters to their late dad. Jeopardy GOAT Ken Jennigns told Holzhauer “They tested you to the limit, but you are our first-ever Jeopardy Masters champion,” before handing him the Trebek trophy.

Jeopardy has been a contentious watch lately, with a tumultuous casting process eventually ending with Jennings and Mayim Biyalik trading off hosting duties. Biyalik refused to cross the WGA picket line earlier this month, so now Jennings is hosting through the rest of the season’s everyday games.

Wow, what a tournament. Thank you to all of my fellow competitors, everybody behind-the-scenes at #Jeopardy, and most importantly... all of you!



We are only allowed the privilege of playing this fun little game because of the fans that tune in day after day. Thank. You. 🙏 — Matt Amodio (@AmodioMatt) May 25, 2023