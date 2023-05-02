Celebrities Are Standing With the Picketers

Amanda Seyfried and Jimmy Fallon. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images; NBC

Hollywood royalty is on the side of labor. The Writers Guild of America called for a strike on May 2 after negotiations for fair pay and streaming-era regulations broke down, leaving late-night and variety television immediately impacted, the future of your favorite show an open question, reality and animated TV the only sure things … and no Pete Davidson–hosted SNL episode. Celebrities voiced their support for the strike in the days and weeks leading up to the anticipated walkout, but the first Monday in May proved to be the most fruitful moment to get them on the record about the then-potential seismic event. “Everything changed with streaming, and everyone needs to be compensated for their work,” Amanda Seyfried told Variety on the Met Gala red carpet. “It’s fucking easy. I don’t get it.” Jimmy Fallon, who also attended the fashion extravaganza, said he “wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.” Below are the celebrities in support of the writers’ strike and those on the front lines.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe on the picket line outside of the Paramount lot in LA today: “We’re only as good as the writing we get” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/x7UASNi1af — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried on the potential WGA strike: "My writer friends think it's going to happen." #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/zkMT2aIqZU — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon on the potential writers strike: "I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way." https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/oKLq4GrgkR — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson, at the #MetGala, on the potential writers’ strike that could happen as soon as Tuesday.



"I'm a member of WGA [Writers Guild of America] and support WGA, and them getting — we, us — getting what we need." https://t.co/3Xv5AzigsM pic.twitter.com/1aDQsh8d0L — The Associated Press (@AP) May 1, 2023

Olivia Wilde

When Olivia Wilde was asked about the writers' strike she said:



"I support the writers," and "I support unions."



That's how it's done. pic.twitter.com/iObmQhBzGx — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 2, 2023

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry on the potential writers strike: “I just hope that everyone is treated equally…People strike for a reason.” #MetGala https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/5hq6gg85D2 — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

Edie Falco

Just spoke to Edie Falco who was supposed to appear at Peacock NewFront today to promote her new series. She will not cross our picket line and is canceling her appearance.

Thank you Edie. #UnionStrong #WGAStrong#SAGAFTRASolidarity — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 2, 2023

Mindy Kaling

Seth Meyers

Boots Riley

U know hard I promote I'm A Virgo

Posting&reposting anything that helps do that.



That ALL stops soon as a #WGAStrike is called.



Its a move showrunners r making in hopes2make negotiations go faster.



Still hope ppl see the show, but I wont put in work for it during the strike. — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) April 30, 2023

Melanie Lynskey

I stand with the WGA members voting to strike! The main thing any of us have to go on when choosing a project is the quality of the script. It’s everything. There is no industry without writers. They deserve to be able to make a living! https://t.co/yeWxa1ALCv — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) April 11, 2023

Yvette Nicole Brown

Writers are ESSENTIAL. I stand with the @WGAWest. They deserve what they have been asking for. I pray the producers go back to the table with a deal they can say yes to. #WritersStrike #UnionSolidarity ✊🏾❤️💫 https://t.co/Sd1LQb7DdV — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 2, 2023

Zach Cherry

Actors Clark Gregg and Zach Cherry were seen at the #WritersStrike Day 1



Full gallery of #WritersGuildofAmerica strike in New York City and Los Angeles here: https://t.co/5c51C0cWSv



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/EOrv0xWyAn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023