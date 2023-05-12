The Writers’ Strike Has Reached the 2023 Tony Awards

Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

When it comes to the 2023 Tony Awards, the Writers Guild of America has decided that the show must not go on. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 76th Annual Tony Awards will no longer be televised on June 11 due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The Tony Awards Management Committee (which is made up of representatives from the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing) reportedly asked for a waiver so that the awards ceremony could air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on its scheduled date. The committee’s request emphasized that exposure from the broadcast is important for struggling Broadway shows, but was denied on Friday. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there won’t be some sort of ceremony for this year’s Tony nominees. The Tonys could switch to become a non-televised event, or the broadcast could be postponed until the strike is over. For now, there’s been no official word on what will happen, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Ariana DeBose will get to do the thing as the ceremony’s host again.