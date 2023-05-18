Ariana Madix Confirms the Miami Girl Rumors on WWHL

We’ve come so far this season of Vanderpump Rules that time has looped in on itself and we’re back in season 3. Kristen Doute is back, and everyone is talking about Miami Girl again. After the season 10 finale, Ariana Madix confirmed on WWHL that Tom Sandoval and the woman known as “Miami Girl” did in fact bang lo these nine years ago.

The specter of Miami Girl loomed over a discussion between Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay in the finale. Sandoval said he’d cheated on Madix twice before Raquel. When Shay asked if one of them was Miami Girl, Sandoval replied “Ariana has always known the truth about that.”