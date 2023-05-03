Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Has Cheated on Ariana Madix ‘Multiple’ Times

Tonight was quite the moment for true Vanderpump Rules scholars, as it marks the return of Kristen Doute. The former SUR server started Vanderpump Rules dating Tom Sandoval, only for both of them to cheat on each other and break up. Doute was fired from the show after it came to light that she and Stassi Schroeder had called the cops on former castmate Faith Bowers. Now Doute has returned amid the Scandoval. She told Andy Cohen that since news broke of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, multiple other instances of Tom’s cheating have been brought to her attention. Doute commented on the similarities between how Sandoval talked about Madix during his and Doute’s protracted breakup and how he is now talking about Leviss. She referred to a TikTok that did a side-by-side comparison where Tom used the same keywords to describe his attraction: “‘Magnetic, we kissed, the sunrise, best friend,’ blah blah blah. It was verbatim, the same thing.”

