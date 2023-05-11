Emma Stone Is in Her Frankenstein’s Monster Era

Today, two Greek cinematic auteurs released trailers for new projects in which they revive a corpse from the dead. The first of these is Yorgos Lanthimos’s follow-up film to The Favourite, called Poor Things, out September 8. This adaptation of Alisdair Gray’s 1992 novel sees Lanthimos reuniting with Emma Stone, who plays Belle Baxter: a drowned Victorian woman who is revived, Frankenstein style, by a mad-looking scientist played by Willem Dafoe. The short teaser shows us a number of surreal settings, including a castle and a ship, with a cast rounded out by Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Mark Ruffalo, all in playful period attire. “I am finding being alive fascinating,” says Stone in that classic way Lanthimos characters talk like no alive person ever has.

The other reanimated corpse is the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, which has been zapped back to life yet again by Nia Vardalos for a third film. The trailer shows the Portokalos clan going to Greece to visit the hometown of Toula’s late father, Gus, following the real-life passing of actor Michael Constantine in 2021. Lainie Kazan is conspicuously absent from the trailer, although her IMDb suggests that she’ll be in the film. Andrea Martin seems to be having plenty of fun, though, as does John Corbett. Between this coming out on September 8 and And Just Like That … coming in June, this is kind of Corbett’s summer. Opa to that.