Young Thug ‘Feeling Fine’ After Hospitalization

Update, May 11, 5:45 p.m.: Young Thug is “feeling fine” after being hospitalized today, his attorney, Keith Adams, told Vulture. “Jeffery was not feeling well earlier, and the sheriff’s office had him seen by medical personnel to ensure that he was okay,” he said. “We expect to be back in court tomorrow as we continue to fight these charges and work toward getting him home.”

Original story follows.

Young Thug is in the hospital, his attorney Keith Adams said in court during jury selection for his RICO trial. Adams told a judge that the rapper, born Jeffery Williams, had “taken ill” and was hospitalized on May 11. “I’m concerned about his well-being, his condition,” Adams said, according to 11 Alive. He said he did not know Young Thug’s condition and was not able to speak to him in the hospital; the judge, Ural Glanville, said he would ask the Fulton County sheriff’s department to allow Adams to see Young Thug. Vulture has reached out to Young Thug’s legal team and the Fulton County sheriff’s office for more information.

Just weeks before the rapper’s hospitalization, his lawyers motioned for him to be let out on bond, saying he was “languishing” in jail. They had made similar motions before. In the April 24 filing, Young Thug’s lawyers said he gets little sleep, is deprived of fresh air and sunlight, and does not have access to healthy food. Adams told the judge today that Young Thug recently “had some difficulty of a similar sort” as the one that sent him to the hospital.

Young Thug has been in jail ever since he was indicted, just over a year ago, on racketeering and other felony charges as part of a massive RICO case against the alleged gang YSL. Jury selection for the trial began in January and is expected to last much longer due to the monthslong time commitment for the case, the fact that multiple defendants are being tried simultaneously, and the notoriety of the case. Gunna, another rapper arrested in the indictment and a protégé of Young Thug’s, was freed in December after a guilty plea.