The DGA Backs Away Slowly Hoping No One Will Notice

Welcome to Vulture’s Strike Recap, or Strike-cap, if you will, a regular rundown of all the biggest news from the WGA picket lines.

The hope from the outset of this strike was that, like in the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, the three unions would unite in a historic push to wrest power and money away from the studios and put it in the hands of the creative professionals whose work the studios exist to sell. Now here we are, with writers who have been on the picket lines for over a month finding out that there will be no dorky edits of Jon Avnet as Ant-Man attacking David Zaslav as Thanos. There is only disappointment, a really generous use of the word “historic,” and an SAG strike-authorization vote that looms larger than ever.

The Directors Guild Has Left the Chat

On the night of Saturday, June 3 — a normal time to send people important emails and issue press releases — the Directors Guild of America announced it had reached a “historic” deal with the AMPTP. It came as a surprise to those who had thought this summer would be one of solidarity between three of the largest unions in Hollywood, who were all relatively aligned on wanting to firmly restructure how streamers were treating the people who make the stuff they stream. Instead, the DGA decided that the studios’ current offer was good enough, with Puck’s Jonathan Handel calling it a “solid deal” but raising his eyebrows at the use of the word “historic” to describe pay raises that don’t seem to take into account that little inflation thing we have going on.

Now official: Directors have a deal… pic.twitter.com/zWsQl4oXax — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) June 4, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when John Avnet told us on May 3rd the DGA had our back and were behind us until WGA writers get what we deserve.



And then he spelled out D-E-S-E-R-V-E.



I guess he REALLY meant we deserve a late night DGA settlement that plays into the AMPTP’s hand. pic.twitter.com/3RlHyNtchs — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) June 4, 2023

The only explanation for a midnight Saturday press release before even notifying members is the AMPTP made a “final” offer with a clock on it, probably timed to undercut the SAG vote ending tomorrow, and the DGA went for it. — Shawn Wines WGA Captain (@shawnwines) June 4, 2023

Guess we gotta make these into crop tops. pic.twitter.com/GtLIyoyvlf — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) June 4, 2023

Spotted: Picket Lines in Atlanta

WGA-West board member Eric Haywood revealed he went down to the Hollywood of the South, a.k.a. Atlanta, Georgia, to set up some picket lines at the various productions currently filming down there. Among their targets was Bad Boys for Life, where the funny signs practically write themselves.

We moved on to picketing BAD BOYS FOR LIFE. Once again, many, many Teamsters and IATSE members stood by us. pic.twitter.com/vdbE0RIIuE — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 5, 2023

Not Spotted: Sidewalks

Writers have been loudly picketing Universal on the sidewalk, which is where people who aren’t in cars are most able to safely exist while outside in a city. But as luck would have it, the studio was overcome by a sudden urge to dig, and it tore its whole sidewalk up. Maybe this is just an awkward coincidence and not, as Roman Roy would say, “a move,” but the WGA isn’t having it and has scheduled a show-of-force picket outside the studio for Tuesday, June 6.

If you haven’t been to picket at Uni in the past week or so, you haven’t seen how bad the sidewalk construction has become.



We need a show of force on **TUESDAY, 6/6 from 12-3** so everyone can see we’ll fight for our right to picket safely. https://t.co/TYlkW81ub8 pic.twitter.com/8EZtQasqgv — Mike Moore (@go4mike) June 3, 2023

Not only have they blocked all sidewalks, they've covered the pedestrian light. Is @LACity going to ignore the safety of picketers? #WGAStrike #NBCU pic.twitter.com/xgvJQrq6Yw — Joy Blake is on STRIKE (@joybblake) June 5, 2023

Update from Universal. The sidewalks are literally no more.



But we are back up at Telemundo Gate. pic.twitter.com/c3XywtLOFq — Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) June 2, 2023

The Strike Main-Character Award (Bad)

Apple TV+ probably wishes it wasn’t named after something that rots, because it has walked right into one of the WGA’s best-named actions: the #BadApple movement on Twitter. Writers are picketing Apple stores and sharing their tales of making content for an obscenely wealthy company that didn’t seem interested in compensating them fairly for it — a pattern, maybe?

I agreed to take scale, which I hadn’t done since the start of my career, because the showrunner was a friend and I LOVED his premise. After the room wrapped, each writer spent months writing and rewriting their ep, taking notes from the platform and — Julia Fontana (@julia_fontana) June 5, 2023

same show without a weekly. Lawyers from the Guild got involved and fought the streamer on my behalf, asking for the compensation I was owed. I hear we reached an agreement, but I’m still waiting for payment. Three years later.@AppleTV never greenlit the show.#BadApple — Julia Fontana (@julia_fontana) June 5, 2023

Firstly, we only had 5 writers total, including the 2 showrunners. And we only had 6 weeks to break the entire first season, plus write 2 more eps and revise the pilot. 6 weeks is not enough time to break ANY season, but this show in particular required A LOT of research. (2/?) — Helen Shang (@helenshang) June 5, 2023

Naturally, this required me to work on my own -- including (drumroll) I had to jump on Zoom multiple times with the showrunners / other writers to break scenes, get notes, and talk thru notes. THIS SHOULD COUNT AS ROOM TIME. But now we were all breaking story for free. (4/?) — Helen Shang (@helenshang) June 5, 2023

CHAPTER TWO! (Yes, there's more.) So many weeks after the room wrapped and I wrote my material freelance while doing free room sessions, I was like hmm, it's taking a LONG time to get paid. When I finally hear from them... (6/?) — Helen Shang (@helenshang) June 5, 2023

...and also articles where it mentioned that Apple offered free subscriptions to their service w/ purchase of Apple products & then those subscriptions lapsed (which is prob why they wanted to pay me less). But I realized those subscriptions lapsed AFTER I signed my deal... (8/?) — Helen Shang (@helenshang) June 5, 2023

The mini-room situation has got to be curbed. These short weeks are not enough for us to do the work required, and it just makes us work for free for the promise of catching the carrot. We also need increased transparency in streaming numbers and viewership. 🍎 (END.) — Helen Shang (@helenshang) June 5, 2023

Worked in a mini-room for #BadApple for 10 weeks on a BOMB-🍑 #TVseries. KILLED ⚰️ourselves w/tons of #research, roughly broke the whole season, revised the pilot & wrote 3 new eps ALL for less 💰 & to be titled #writer no matter your level.🍏took nearly 2 years to pass on it. pic.twitter.com/7XvtFQJAwt — tawnya benavides bhattacharya (@tbhattacharya) June 5, 2023

Happy #BadApple Day from WGA members in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/MRVSwklIyX — Alison Zeidman (@alisonlzeidman) June 5, 2023

The Strike Main-Character Award (Good)

SAG-AFTRA finishes their strike-authorization vote at 5 p.m. PT today, meaning all eyes are now on them, which they probably all love because they’re actors. And so far, the vibe online is very “voting yes for labor solidarity,” so they’re the main character (good) for now, the way Luke Skywalker is assumed to be good until he goes into that tree and has to prove it by cutting off the head of his future evil self. Will the actors cut off the heads of their future evil selves? Time will tell. Until then, SAG-AFTRA is the complicated hero of this show.

Last day to vote YES on the #strike autho for SAGAFTRA, friends. When we stick together they’re the underdogs. Have your SAG ID and pin ready and join the fight for living wages. Get it in by 5pm or it doesn’t count. 🙏https://t.co/CPsqNfK3MH — Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) June 5, 2023

SAG ACTORS: if you haven’t already, 6/5 is the last day to vote YES on a strike authorization, so protections against the below can be made. https://t.co/UllVwnVhBa https://t.co/wL3Mk5jVWK pic.twitter.com/XsYtaC4WNy — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 4, 2023

I too am sag. (Last day to vote in favor of SAG strike authorization) https://t.co/PwwOVI9HnT pic.twitter.com/Ow2TPIRwl9 — John Early (@bejohnce) June 5, 2023

