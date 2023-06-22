Jazmine Sullivan, Flying Lotus to Bring Afropunk Brooklyn Into a New Era

See y’all there. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

You can’t even keep track of where music festivals in New York are these days. Governors Ball moved to Corona Park, Rolling Loud is skipping this year, and now Afropunk is moving too? The annual festival from the Brooklyn Academy of Music is taking place farther up the East River, from its longtime home of Commodore Barry Park to Greenpoint Terminal Market. Luckily, the festival is still booking one of the best lineups in town, with Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus set to bring the party this year. Filling out the bill: Joey Bada$$, Vince Staples, Baby Tate, Sudan Archives, and Madison McFerrin, among many others. Get ready to dance on August 26 and 27.

YERRR



This year, Jazmine Sullivan, Joey Bada$$ & Flying Lotus headline AFROPUNK BROOKLYN: CIRCUS OF SOUL at an all new location. Don't get caught slipping ... click the link below to learn more & get your ticket – they’re selling out fast fam! 🤘🏿🖤#AFROPUNK #AFROPUNKBK #APBK23 pic.twitter.com/RwRzCZhlXA — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) June 22, 2023