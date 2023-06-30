vulture gift guide

The Prime Day Deals Are Already Upon Us

By , a Vulture editor who writes about streaming, movies, and TV   a Vulture associate editor who writes about streaming, movies, and television.
Sadly, Kendall’s exact pair of cans don’t appear to be on sale, but we found an alternative. Photo: HBO

More so than Valentine’s Day (sorry), Prime Day remains the king of corporate holidays. It’s Amazon Prime’s huge warehouse sale that now officially takes up two days on July 11 and 12 — though there are some early Fourth of July sales already starting if you feel like spending your holiday, well, spending. Many of the deals available now serve as a walk-up to Prime Day proper. Proceeds will help fund the Lord of the Rings obsession of Jeffrey, Jeffrey Bezos. So to help you spend wisely, here’s our (frequently updated) list of Prime Day go-tos.

The Best Early Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

These are just a few of the best entertainment, tech, and, yes, karaoke deals available on Amazon right now. The closer we get to the day itself, and especially over Fourth of July weekend, expect to see more added to this space.

Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
$48
$60 now 20% off
$48
$48

Does one even need to explain the quality-of-life boost that having a karaoke machine gives to someone?

$48 at Amazon
$48 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75
Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
$720
$1,050 now 31% off
$720
$720

In this economy — any economy! — televisions are too expensive, so you might as well get one while they’re discounted.

$720 at Amazon
$720 at Amazon
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Raiders of the Lost Ark
$23
$31 now 26% off
$23
$23

Can’t go wrong with a 4K version of Indy’s greatest adventure. (Apologies to The Dial of Destiny.)

$23 at Amazon
$23 at Amazon
Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)
Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)
$80
$125 now 36% off
$80
$80

The Dune 2 trailer just dropped, so you know what that means: It’s finally time to finish reading Dune ASAP, especially since you only made it through two chapters before the first film premiered.

$80 at Amazon
$80 at Amazon
Audible Membership
Audible Membership
From $15
From $15

Audiobooks are for the earth signs who can never sit down for more than ten seconds. If you need some extra spice in your reading ritual, Audible is giving out three months free, so snatch that up quickly. You’ve got all of Dune to read, remember?

From $15 at Amazon
From $15 at Amazon
Echo Dot Star Wars Stands
Echo Dot Star Wars Stands
$30
$40 now 25% off
$30
$30

The perfect home accessory for babes Baby Yoda fans everywhere.

$30 at Amazon
$30 at Amazon
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
$90
$200 now 55% off
$90
$90

Huge eldest boy vibes. You can Sad Kendall Walk — the opposite of a Hot Girl Walk — to get your iced coffee while listening to “L to the OG” in these bad boys.

$90 at Amazon
$90 at Amazon
