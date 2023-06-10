Amy Schumer on Why She Left the Barbie Movie

Amy Schumer was one of the many women rumored to play the glamorous doll known as Barbie and as the film went through years of development, the final Barbie was eventually given to Margot Robbie. When asked why she dropped out of the Barbie movie six years ago, Schumer explained the real reason she left the film. “I can’t wait to see the [new] movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts,” Schumer shared. “But it really was just like, creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie.” In the first version of the film, Barbie was kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and only returns to save it once she’s figured out that perfect is being yourself (aw!). But sadly, this cookie-cutter cutesy version wasn’t the feminist or cool of the film we all wanted, per Schumer — and assume will get once Greta Gerwig’s take is out in July. Gerwig did say she’s open to making Barbie a film franchise, maybe Schumer can find her spot in Barbieland once more.

