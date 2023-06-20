And Just Like That … Samantha’s Cameo Is Not a ‘Large Thing’

Ladies … Photo: Hbo/Darren Star Productions

I’m dating a show with the funkiest tasting cameos. And Just Like That … season two is premiering June 22 on Max, and with it comes the anticipation of reuniting with not just our favorite characters from season one (and Che Diaz), but also Samantha Jones. But don’t expect too much from that. The news of Sam’s return was leaked on May 31, and Cattrall confirmed the news with a post onn social media captioned “Happy Pride.” But in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, AJLT’s Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis made it clear that they were worried about the size of expectations. “It’s such a bummer that the cat got outta the bag and that it was leaked, ‘cause we went to so many lengths to try to hide it,” Nixon said. “The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in.” With that, there was a caveat: “I just hope it’s not just a tremendous anti-climax, to be frank,” Nixon said. “Now that [fans] know about it, it seems like this very large thing, but it’s not really a very large thing,” Davis corroborated. “So I’m hoping that people are happy.”

Cattrall herself has not spoken about the cameo beyond the “Happy Pride” message, but SJP also spoke to EW about the situation, teasing what Sam’s cameo would include. “It’s a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call,” she said. Operative word … quick? “It just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.” We simply must stan SJP’s dedication to making it seem like the issue with getting Cattrall was scheduling. Ah, yes, scheduling.