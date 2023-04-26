The Romance of the Century Returns on And Just Like That …

Famed podcaster and comedian Che Diaz is breaking their yearlong media silence and returning to the public eye in the second season of And Just Like That … (yay) on Max (yucky name, dumb), premiering on June 22. In the latest trailer, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) has converted her kitchen into … a kitchen! “Did you know stoves aren’t just for storage?” asks Carrie, in a very anti-Ozempic stance. Around ten seconds later, she says, “Life’s too short not to try something new” over footage of her trying on shoes from Bergdorf Goodman. So by “try something new,” she might literally mean “trying on new shoes.” Old dogs.

But then we get to the goods: Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) says she is “on the precipice of doing something either really stupid or totally liberating.” Cut to her and Che Diaz (playing themself) sharing a kiss, Miranda screaming and holding a crab, Che getting stoned on a couch surrounded by friends while Miranda hides under the covers … and Miranda confronting Che, saying, “I don’t know who you are. Is there something you’re not telling me?” It bears repeating that Steve was straight up not even in the poster for the new season.

Oh, and Aidan’s back or whatever. Carrie sends him an email with the subject line “Hey Stranger …” and the opener, “Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me — Carrie.” That’s why they pay her the big bucks!

This post has been updated.