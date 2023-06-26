Angela Bassett Is Getting Her Long-Overdue Oscar

Angela Bassett Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will finally present an Oscar to queen Angela Bassett (even if she’s tired of playing them). After a three-decade-long career, and with credits in celebrated films like What’s Love Got to Do with It, Boyz in the Hood, and Black Panther, which earned her a second Oscar nomination this year, the famously “local” and oft–#SoWhite awards-giving body is set to honor the veteran actor in November. Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton will also receive the honorary statuette, alongside the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter, who will earn the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy president Janet Yang in a press release. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.” Ariana DeBose prophecy fulfilled.

Angela Bassett saying “Angela Bassett did the thing” pic.twitter.com/TTq6mVG18M — Vulture (@vulture) February 26, 2023