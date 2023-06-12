Anita Baker Is Feuding with Babyface Stans on Twitter

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Twitter is running unchecked, and we don’t just mean because most celebs aren’t verified anymore. Anita Baker said that she is being harassed and threatened on the bird app by fans of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who is the opening act for her ongoing Songstress Tour. “Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans,” she tweeted on Monday. “I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.” This digital feud appears to date back to a performance in New Jersey last month. TMZ reported that the May 10 stop of Baker’s tour was delayed two hours due to technical difficulties, with Babyface’s entire set ultimately getting cut.

Babyface explained in an Instagram statement that he was “asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety.” Some fans interpreted this as Baker being disrespectful, but Babyface later told TMZ that he meant no “shade” and was simply repeating what a stagehand said. Meanwhile, Baker recently tweeted that the decision was not her call because she has no contract with her “Support Act.” She also clarified that Babyface is not co-headlining the tour and had actually been contacted by her manager “to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base,” and criticized fan aggression toward her due to “Unrealistic Expectations” about Babyface’s role on the tour. But that didn’t seem to get the fans in her mentions to calm down. One user apparently irritated Baker enough that she went through his tweets to suggest that he doesn’t like Beyoncé (which we’re sure some would definitely accept as proof of craziness). Find more of Baker’s interactions with — in her words — “Kenny’s Creepy Crazies” below.

Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour

ABXO🎼 https://t.co/1nxnrcqL5j — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men... harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour... sO? He wants to Destroy it.

Kenny's Crazy Narcissist@Babyface call off, your Boys https://t.co/z8M3JH3yUO — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth https://t.co/avBuMPO60b pic.twitter.com/oOeSVfg7DZ — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

This is What Haapens, When Grown Men/from @babyface Fan Base Threaten, You/A 65 yr old Woman & You ask him, to help Stop, the harrassment.

#AnitaBaker ... being Harrased/Threatened, Is *The Real Headline*... But, Massa's Blogs, won't print that. https://t.co/NdNEBmqmNi — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Good Morning, to... Kenny's Crazies, who continue to Harrass https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

I Fought & WON🤣 that Case tOO! 20 YEARS Ago🤣And NOW, i'm More Successful Than EVER🙌🏾

it does'nt Diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base... It HELPs Him... Bye, to Kenny's Creepy Crazies https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W pic.twitter.com/Jo4Us8zjNg — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

He hates, Beyonce, as well

Kenny's Crazies https://t.co/VLTqIX5rWb — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

Actually I love Beyoncé! Because she remains humble unlike yourself — DJ Skillz (@RnBMaster) June 12, 2023

As you can see... Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me...

Crazyyyy. Town. pic.twitter.com/RlqpkRuGYk — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023