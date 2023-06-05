Anna Shay, Heart of Bling Empire, Dead at 62

Queen. Photo: Netflix

Anna Shay, the delightfully unbothered matriarch of Netflix’s Bling Empire, has died from a stroke, her family confirmed. She was 62. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement to People. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.” Shay entered the public eye in 2021 with a starring role in Bling Empire, a reality-television show set in Los Angeles chronicling the lives of Über-wealthy Asians and the drama in their social circles. The carefree Shay quickly became the show’s highlight, what with her blunt comments and fierce love for the joys of life. Half-Japanese and half-Russian, she inherited her fortune from her father, who was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers — a global contractor for American defense services going back to the 1960s, per NBC. Shay went on to appear in all three seasons of the successful Netflix series. “I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera,” the star told People after the show took off in 2021. “I’m very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”