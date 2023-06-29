Anthony Mackie Shares His Thoughts on Jonathan Majors Abuse Allegations

Anthony Mackie and Jonathan Majors. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Anthony Mackie is addressing his Marvel co-star’s legal troubles. In a new interview with Inverse, the Captain America actor addressed Jonathan Majors’s abuse allegations, saying the actor needs more proven evidence against him before he can have an opinion. “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie said, perhaps alluding to the fact that he himself is skeptical about the allegations. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.” Majors faces harassment and misdemeanor charges stemming from what police described as a “domestic dispute” with his then-girlfriend back in March, an arrest that led talent manager 360 and PR firm the Lede Company to drop the actor. After the incident and Majors’s subsequent arraignment, additional accusers stepped forward and said they would cooperate with prosecutors, per Variety. The Kang the Conqueror actor appeared to take a page out of the Johnny Depp playbook and filed his own police complaint against the victim of the alleged March incident after his first hearing on June 20, saying he was actually the victim. His trial is set for August 3.