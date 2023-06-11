Shhh… Ariana DeBose Opened the Writer-less Tony Awards Without Speaking

She simply used one of her other two threats. Photo: CBS

Never underestimate the importance of body language. Ariana DeBose opened the unscripted 2023 Tony Awards with a big, wordless dance number in solidarity with the striking WGA. The musical number included snippets of songs such as “Take the A Train,” and “On Broadway,” because we are in New York, the New York-iest place on earth. Starting quite literally with a blank script in her dressing room DeBose danced her way onto the stage before giving a few improvised remarks. DeBose explained that there is no script, and no teleprompter information being given to presenters tonight. The two teleprompters on stage merely have a countdown clock so that presenters and winners know how long they have to vamp.

Why no words? The WGA strike, of course! The Tonys broadcast was not a sure thing this year, as they came shortly after the Writers’ Guild went on strike. It wasn’t until May 15 that the guild gave the awards a waiver to even happen. If the WGA hadn’t granted that waiver, Tony the Tiger would have had to cross a picket line in order to walk the red carpet. As it stands, the guild still recommended that members not attend the ceremony.