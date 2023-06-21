Bad Bunny Says He Didn’t Throw That Phone Into the Ocean

Honorary Kardashian-Jenner. Photo: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Remember when Bad Bunny threw that fan’s phone after she asked him for a selfie? Who are we kidding — this is the internet, you don’t just forget stuff like that. Bad Bunny feels bad about the whole thing now, he told Rolling Stone in a new cover story. But he has a few things he wants to clear up about that situation. One: The fan was being a little pushy. “That person got right on me, leaned directly on my body,” he said. Two: He never threw her phone into the ocean — the story that began to circulate after the incident. “I threw it into some bushes,” he clarified. And three (perhaps most important): The phone didn’t even break, and she picked it up just fine after he’d thrown it. “She has it,” Bad Bunny said. “She should upload the video.” Release the tape!

Benito was a little less forthcoming when it came to the rumors about him dating Kendall Jenner. “In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy,” he said. But if you’re reading between the lines, there was a clue: He mentioned that he has a song coming out with Travis Scott, the rapper who dated and shares children with Kendall’s sister Kylie. “We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” Bad Bunny said. Executive produced by Kris Jenner, perhaps?