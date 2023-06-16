Do You Guys Ever Think About Pink?

Pink, like the inside of your … Barbie Dreamhouse, baby! The Barbie movie set is open for tours, and you’ll need to see this Pinkprint for yourself. Emceed by Ms. Barbie, Margot Robbie, a new Architectural Digest tour gives you a peak inside a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse with all of the 2-D appliances your heart desires. Director Greta Gerwig even shows off the different pink shades that were used for the set, at one point showing off the versions of a “white” shade, which is to say, lighter pink, of course! “I can’t even tell you the meetings we had about pink,” Gerwig says. There were also lovely rules like “There is no water in Barbieland.” (Life in plastic means no swimming, unfortunately.) The only side effect of this pink-splosion is that you’ll be sad you can’t move in. Comfort yourself with the knowledge that it’s only about a month until the Barbie movie finally comes out on July 23. That’s hot (pink)!

