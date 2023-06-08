Barbra Streisand Quotes Rapper Memphis Bleek to Diss Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB

Did someone invite Barbra Streisand to the cookout? In a recent tweet about the flailing former president Donald Trump, who could soon be indicted for his role in the January 6 insurrection, the Academy Award–winning singer and actor quoted a deep cut from the early-aughts rapper Memphis Bleek, a protégé of Jay-Z and one of the first artists signed to Beyoncé’s husband’s Roc-A-Fella Records. “Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents,” Streisand wrote about Trump’s latest legal woes — he was recently found liable for sexual assault in a Manhattan federal court weeks after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in sending hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. “He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to ‘FIGHT,’” Streisand continued. “We remember what happened on January 6th. ‘The strong are quiet, the weak start riots.’ — Rapper Memphis Bleek.” The bar comes from Bleek’s track “1-900-Hustler,” a collaboration between Jay-Z, Freeway, and Beanie Sigel off Jay-Z’s album The Dynasty, released in 2000. Where is Barbra Streisand learning about these vintage hip-hop songs? R/HipHopHeads? Or is she an OG fan who was struck by the song when it came out and recalled the spot-on lyric when tweeting about our long national nightmare? Or did she Google quotes about riots? “They quoting the kid out here‼️💪🏾 @barbrastreisand ❤️🙌🏾 #BarsThatMeanSomthing,” Bleek captioned his Instagram post of Streisand’s tweet. We need a copy of her Spotify Wrapped.

Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents. He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to “FIGHT.” We remember what happened on January 6th. "The strong are quiet, the weak start riots." – Rapper Memphis Bleek — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 7, 2023