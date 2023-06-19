Bebe Rexha Was Hit in the Face with a Phone While Performing

Last night certainly didn’t live up to the name of Bebe Rexha’s ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life Tour. The singer was hit in the face with a cell phone while performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan on June 18. New York police confirmed in a statement that Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from New Jersey, was arrested on assault charges for “intentionally” throwing the phone. Fan-taken footage shows Rexha collapsing to her knees and ultimately being escorted offstage with a hand covering the side of her face that was struck. According to police, she was taken to a local hospital “in stable condition” after the incident. Several accounts later tweeted that Rexha’s mother said the singer ended up needing three stitches. Vulture has reached out to Rexha’s representatives for comment.