Bebe Rexha Was Hit in the Face with a Phone While Performing

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Last night certainly didn’t live up to the name of Bebe Rexha’s ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life Tour. The singer was hit in the face with a cell phone while performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan on June 18. New York police confirmed in a statement that Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from New Jersey, was arrested on assault charges for “intentionally” throwing the phone. Fan-taken footage shows Rexha collapsing to her knees and ultimately being escorted offstage with a hand covering the side of her face that was struck. According to police, she was taken to a local hospital “in stable condition” after the incident. Several accounts later tweeted that Rexha’s mother said the singer ended up needing three stitches. Vulture has reached out to Rexha’s representatives for comment.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023