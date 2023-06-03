Bella Ramsey Hopes Pedro Pascal Is Still Cool With Being Called ‘Daddy’

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

If a daddy falls in the middle of the post-apocalyptic world and there’s no one around to help, do they still want to be called daddy? In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Last of Us star Bella Ramsey hopes that their father-like figure in the show, Pedro Pascal, is still comfortable with the internet’s “Daddy” jokes. “I very much played into [the jokes] at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far,” shared Ramsey. “I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.” However, they do not need to worry about this much longer, at least for right now. This past week at The Hollywood Reporter Round Table, Pascal said he’s “having fun” with being called “Daddy” and considers it to be related to his roles, like The Mandalorian and as Joel in TLOU, despite having no plans to be an actual daddy. Ramsey can sleep peacefully knowing their show-daddy is still good with being the internet’s daddy.