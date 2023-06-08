Benjamin Norris Wants a Never Have I Ever Treleanor Spinoff

Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

America wants — no — needs a Trent Harrison spinoff from the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, and star Benjamin Norris agrees. “I would love to make the name of the show Treleanor, because I wanna explore what would happen with Trent and Eleanor,” explained Norris at the Los Angeles premiere, before diving into his dream narrator for Trent. “A fan one time said Keanu Reeves, and that has been stuck in my head ever since. I don’t know who you are out there, but you hit the nail on the head.” The fan? Possibly his co-star Darren Barnet, who told Vulture last August he’d love to see a Keanu Reeves and Trent episode — but I mean, who doesn’t want to see Reeves take on his most prestigious role yet: diving into the psyche of Trent Harrison. See what happens to Treleanor in the final season of Never Have I Ever, out June 8.