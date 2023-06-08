Drake and GloRilla Lead 2023 BET Award Nominations

Drake and GloRilla. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images

For once, Her Loss didn’t turn out to be Drake’s loss. The collaboration album with 21 Savage is nominated in this year’s BET Awards, along with several other nods for the rapper that add to his impressive seven nominations for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and more. GloRilla also leads the pack with six nominations for both solo and collaborative projects, including Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, Best Collaboration for her banger “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Video of the Year for “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B, and Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Lizzo and 21 Savage tie for third with five nominations apiece. Breakthrough artist Ice Spice finds herself in interesting company. The “Boys a Liar Pt. 2” rapper is nominated for the same amount of awards as Burna Boy, SZA, and Beyoncé, with four each. The BET Awards air on June 25. Below, the full list of nominations.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake and 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto and Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt. 2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (U.K.)

Ella Mai (U.K.)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (U.K.)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (U.K.)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By, by Rihanna and Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry