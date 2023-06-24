Ice Spice, Latto, and More to Perform at BET Awards

This year’s BET Awards are full of countless performances, and for a good reason: the channel is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a massive tribute to the genre featuring many artists; E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Master P, and Soulja Boy just to name a few. But that’s not the only one tribute performance. Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests are joining the stage for Busta Rhymes lifetime achievement award celebration — previous honorees include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Whitney Houston, and Prince. And of course, Patti Labelle is doing a special tribute for the late Tina Turner.
In case you were itching for more music, you’re in luck! Ice Spice, Latto, Coco Jones, Doechii, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, and Mad Lion are performing throughout the show. The BET Awards airs, well, on BET and BET Her on Sunday, June 25 at 8 PM ET. There’s also a telecast simultaneously on MTV, MTV2, TV Land, VH1, and Logo TV. As a streaming option, you can watch it on Paramount+ and BET.com.
Below is a list of nominees for Sunday’s awards show:
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
SOS, SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake and 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto and Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt. 2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (U.K.)
Ella Mai (U.K.)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (U.K.)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (U.K.)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By, by Rihanna and Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry