Beyoncé Wears All Black Designers at the Renaissance Tour

Photo: Andrew White/Andrew White

Even when she’s overseas and on her Renaissance world tour, Beyoncé will always celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. During the show which featured all Black designers, she introduced her latest Ivy Park swimsuit collection and wore a bright pink sparkly dress while her dancers wore pieces from the collection. “I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” shared Beyoncé on Instagram. Other designers featured in the show included Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off White, and Ethiopian designer Feben for her eponymous line, Laquan Smith. See all of the featured designers below.