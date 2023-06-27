Beyoncé or Bust

Into It with Sam Sanders Get new episodes every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Content creator and head of the Beyhive Kalen Allen is more than fine with the fact that he spent $4,000 on one ticket for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. On the handful of tickets he’s purchased so far, Allen’s spent close to $8,000 in total. “I work my ass off to be able to go where I want, when I want,” Allen says. “And if I go bankrupt because I was at Beyoncé, so be it.” He’s kidding, of course. But he did go through a very public struggle to get tickets, which a lot of people related to as they sought tickets for artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran this summer. Why are tickets so expensive, and how much are fans willing to put up with in order to go? Listen to the full episode of Into It and subscribe below to learn more about this post-pandemic summer of concerts, why the touring industry is broken, and how some lawmakers and artists are trying to fix it.