death

Beyond Wonderland in Washington Canceled After Two Deaths Saturday Night

By , a Vulture news blogger who covers TV and comedy
Marshmello was one of the scheduled performers for Sunday night. Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, an electronic music festival in the Pacific Northwest, has canceled the second day of performances due to a shooting that happened Saturday night. In a statement, the festival explains that “due to an incident that took place in the overflow camping area,” that killed two people and injured three. In a news conference, public information officer Kyle Foreman shared that the gunman shot “randomly” into the crowd at the campground before they were taken into custody. Sunday’s scheduled performers included Marshmello, Joyride, and Afrojack, the latter posted a short message last night on the tragedy.

This is a developing story.

Tags:

Beyond Wonderland in WA Canceled After Shooting Sat Night