Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, an electronic music festival in the Pacific Northwest, has canceled the second day of performances due to a shooting that happened Saturday night. In a statement, the festival explains that “due to an incident that took place in the overflow camping area,” that killed two people and injured three. In a news conference, public information officer Kyle Foreman shared that the gunman shot “randomly” into the crowd at the campground before they were taken into custody. Sunday’s scheduled performers included Marshmello, Joyride, and Afrojack, the latter posted a short message last night on the tragedy.
This is a developing story.