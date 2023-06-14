Nine More Women Sue Bill Cosby for Sexual Assault

Photo: Michael Abbott/Getty Images

Nine women are suing Bill Cosby for sexual assault in the state of Nevada. The state recently passed a law that removed the statute of limitations on civil suits involving sexual abuse cases involving adults. All the women named themselves in the filing. Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie filed the lawsuit jointly, per NBC News. They are among the 60+ women who have accused Cosby of groping, drugging, and sexual assault in both civil and criminal court. Cosby’s three criminal convictions were overturned in 2022, but the same year he lost a civil liability lawsuit. Cosby was found liable for molesting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16. He is also currently a lawsuit in California from former Playboy model Victoria Valentino.

Lise-Lotte Lublin, one of the nine plaintiffs in the Nevada suit, spoke out in favor of the new Nevada law prior to its passage. Lublin has accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in Las Vegas in 1989. Other women in the lawsuit claim similar incidents in Lake Tahoe and Reno.