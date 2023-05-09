Netflix’s Bird Box Is Migrating to Barcelona

Hola, Bird Box–istas. We are inching closer to the second installment in the Bird Box franchise, which is apparently taking the Real World approach and just popping into different cities. Yes, those ooky-spooky monsters that will kill you if you look at them are back, and this time they’re attacking Barcelona. In the teaser trailer, we see mass suicide and frantic, multilingual news announcements with the most terrifying subway stop. “These creatures, they’re changing,” says a horrified voiceover as people step onto the tracks. The upcoming film will star Mario Casas as Sebastian, a man attempting to make it through this post-apocalyptic wasteland without sight. The re-Bird Box-ening will happen on July 14, and this time maybe we don’t drive cars as part of any Bird Box challenges.