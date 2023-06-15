Blue Ivy’s Fan Base Grows on Sold-Out Stadium Tour

Blue Ivy performing in London. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Ivy League’s colors are blue. We’re not talking universities like Yale or Columbia, because, well, talking about college is fundamentally embarrassing. We’re talking about Blue Ivy Carter’s fan base, who dotted Cologne, Germany’s Rhein Energy Stadium with blue balloons on June 15, a gesture that delighted the 11-year-old manager after she showed her dancing prowess on a stage shared by her client and collaborator, Beyoncé. The Renaissance Tour marks the Grammy Award–winning artist’s first tour to date. It’s not just any tour, though — Blue Ivy has been dancing to sold-out stadium shows with audiences of 50,000-plus all over Europe. In an extra-technical sense, she’s really a super-special guest on her mom’s stage. On a spiritual level, though, Blue Ivy headlining Renaissance in the middle of the show is the encapsulation of everything the tween has been working toward. After years of managing the best pop act on the planet, Blue dipped her toe into songwriting for “Browned Skin Girl,” earned music’s top honor, and is now taking on a second job: carrying the choreography of “My Power” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” on her back (especially after some fans had criticisms over the energy of Yonce’s dancers). We’re glad she pulled Beyoncé to the side after those first shows in Sweden and explained why she was needed up there in costume. She brought a je ne sais quoi to that debut appearance in Paris on May 26 and has been replicating it ever since. Here’s a roundup of the star performer painting the stage Blue.

Paris

Blue Ivy dancing with her mother Beyoncé in Paris !!! pic.twitter.com/lEJsusA8xM — RENAISSANCE (@Ben_Dubaii) May 26, 2023

London

Rumi showing love to big sis Blue Ivy at the Renaissance Tour last night.



They made signs for her 🥹🥹



Too cute 😩 pic.twitter.com/jMCF7h4E2D — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) May 27, 2023

Blue Ivy in London tonight. pic.twitter.com/pZQ3d2PzTQ — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 29, 2023

Barcelona

Blue Ivy was surprised last night when she spotted a sign for her in the crowd in Barcelona. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Akg9ETy1qi — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) June 9, 2023

Cologne, Germany

Beyoncé thanks the #Cologne crowd for their gorgeous blue balloon tribute for Blue Ivy's portion of the show. 💙💙#RWT2023 🪩

🎫 https://t.co/gQt79tz5wy pic.twitter.com/QIydPDVQaK — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 15, 2023

aww the blue balloons when Blue is performing pic.twitter.com/4L3RMP9Ktx — 🇸🇪 ✩🧜‍♀️ (@beyswede) June 15, 2023