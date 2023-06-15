Blue Ivy’s Fan Base Grows on Sold-Out Stadium Tour

The Ivy League’s colors are blue. We’re not talking universities like Yale or Columbia, because, well, talking about college is fundamentally embarrassing. We’re talking about Blue Ivy Carter’s fan base, who dotted Cologne, Germany’s Rhein Energy Stadium with blue balloons on June 15, a gesture that delighted the 11-year-old manager after she showed her dancing prowess on a stage shared by her client and collaborator, Beyoncé. The Renaissance Tour marks the Grammy Award–winning artist’s first tour to date. It’s not just any tour, though — Blue Ivy has been dancing to sold-out stadium shows with audiences of 50,000-plus all over Europe. In an extra-technical sense, she’s really a super-special guest on her mom’s stage. On a spiritual level, though, Blue Ivy headlining Renaissance in the middle of the show is the encapsulation of everything the tween has been working toward. After years of managing the best pop act on the planet, Blue dipped her toe into songwriting for “Browned Skin Girl,” earned music’s top honor, and is now taking on a second job: carrying the choreography of “My Power” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” on her back (especially after some fans had criticisms over the energy of Yonce’s dancers). We’re glad she pulled Beyoncé to the side after those first shows in Sweden and explained why she was needed up there in costume. She brought a je ne sais quoi to that debut appearance in Paris on May 26 and has been replicating it ever since. Here’s a roundup of the star performer painting the stage Blue.