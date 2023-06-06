Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott Start a Fight Club to ‘Get Cooch’

First rule of fight club: Invite your crush. The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and The Idol’s Rachel Sennott are creative partners who quickly rose to fame after starring in their web series about the trials of NYC dating, aptly titled Ayo and Rachel Are Single. Now, they’re taking their thematic interest in girls who simply cannot get or maintain booty to Bottoms, their upcoming film about two lesbian high-schoolers desperate to get some face time with their respective crushes. Edebiri’s crush Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) has a cheating boyfriend on the football team, while Sennott’s love interest Brittany (Kaia Gerber) is way cooler than her. And the whole school knows they’re struggling overall, like, in life. “Could the ugly, untalented gays please report to the principal’s office,” we hear over the school’s intercom in the trailer. “I guess that’s you guys,” Brittany says, knowing she’s way too hot to be called anything but.

The question is, then, how can two lames convince the girls to look their way? Starting a club for girls to learn self-defense with Marshawn Lynch, who plays a creepy teacher, as adviser! “I’m gonna finally reverse-stalk my stalker,” a new club member says. “I’m gonna kill my stepfather,” says another one. This is feminism at work, people. Shiva Baby collaborator Emma Seligman directs the bloody comedy, co-written by herself and Sennott. Bottoms hits theaters August 25 — find out if the club they created for cooch turns out to be more empowering than they bargained for.