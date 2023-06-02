Cardi B Invokes Britney Spears’s Instagram Dance Videos

First Bey, now Cardi? Photo: Latto via YouTube

Cardi B knows how to make a song go viral. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper features on Latto’s new remix “Put It on Da Floor Again,” and invokes Britney Spears in a clever bar. “I’m sexy dancin’ in the house, I feel like Britney Spears,” Cardi raps. She wears a cutout black playsuit emblazoned with “I feel like Britney Spears” in green text. The move is genius — Britney Spears has a long history of filming herself sexy dancing in the house and dropping the videos on her Instagram. Some people loved it, some people criticized it — “Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a fucking book 📕 !!!!!” Britney once said to her detractors in an Instagram caption in 2021 — but the videos persist! And now, Cardi’s lyric is practically daring Spears to hit us with the crossover episode we all need, even if we don’t deserve it — the megastar dancing in her beige, marble-floor living room to “Put It on Da Floor Again.” Spears, it’s your move.