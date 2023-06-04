Celebrities Support a Pride Month Under Attack

June feels a little different this year. Rather than bustin’ out all over with rainbow capitalism, pride month this year comes amid hundreds of state bills designed to curtail the freedoms and threaten the safety of the LGBTQIA+ community. Anti-trans legislation, drag bans, and debates about Target’s kids wear of all things have made this Pride feel particularly fraught. Despite all this, people are finding ways to celebrate. This weekend was the first of Pride month, and the celebs partied in solidarity. MUNA kicked off NYC Pride with a performance at the Stonewall Inn. Taylor Swift criticized anti-LGBTQ+ legislation this weekend at her Chicago shows. Thought not explicitly for Pride, Paris Hilton did a sick ally move by dropping a remix of “Stars Are Blind” featuring Kim Petras.
Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams posted about making space for people exploring their identity in his stories. And his brother, Party Down’s Tyrel Jackson Williams, discussed the work the entire family did rebuilding a healthy masculinity away from heteronormativity. “One of the (many) joys of queerness that isn’t talked about nearly enough is the act of complete reconstruction of one’s ego. What you are is not what you’ve been conditioned to believe,” he wrote. More statements of celebrity queer joy and allyship below.