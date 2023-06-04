Celebrities Support a Pride Month Under Attack

Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

June feels a little different this year. Rather than bustin’ out all over with rainbow capitalism, pride month this year comes amid hundreds of state bills designed to curtail the freedoms and threaten the safety of the LGBTQIA+ community. Anti-trans legislation, drag bans, and debates about Target’s kids wear of all things have made this Pride feel particularly fraught. Despite all this, people are finding ways to celebrate. This weekend was the first of Pride month, and the celebs partied in solidarity. MUNA kicked off NYC Pride with a performance at the Stonewall Inn. Taylor Swift criticized anti-LGBTQ+ legislation this weekend at her Chicago shows. Thought not explicitly for Pride, Paris Hilton did a sick ally move by dropping a remix of “Stars Are Blind” featuring Kim Petras.

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams posted about making space for people exploring their identity in his stories. And his brother, Party Down’s Tyrel Jackson Williams, discussed the work the entire family did rebuilding a healthy masculinity away from heteronormativity. “One of the (many) joys of queerness that isn’t talked about nearly enough is the act of complete reconstruction of one’s ego. What you are is not what you’ve been conditioned to believe,” he wrote. More statements of celebrity queer joy and allyship below.

Tyler James and Tyrel Jackson Williams

i hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes pic.twitter.com/AgWIxgYTO2 — cait atreides (@timcqthe) June 4, 2023

I love seeing people realize the caliber of person my older brother is. He’s always been like this. He is genuinely one of my favorite people.



🧵because y’all need to hear this.

1/10 https://t.co/P839cmhfbC — the one named tyrel (@Tyreljwill) June 4, 2023

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift delivers Pride Month message to queer fans at her #ErasTour show in Chicago:



“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” pic.twitter.com/N0M7RMKQPP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2023

MUNA

Mia Farrow

Disney welcomes another cool Gay Days in Florida!! Gay Days began 3 decades ago welcoming hundred of thousands LGBTQ people & families -one of the nation’s largest Pride Month events. #HappyPrideMonth💛🩵💜💙💗💚🩷🧡 https://t.co/STngV2az1Z — Mia Farrow 🧡🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸☘️ (@MiaFarrow) June 4, 2023

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras

stars are blind is one of my favorite pop songs of all time and i am beyond honored to have gotten to reimagine it with real life angel and icon paris . you are the sweetest most hard working most special person and i love you so much it hurts 💗 forever sliving for you princess… pic.twitter.com/989pH1LYxF — kim petras (@kimpetras) June 2, 2023

Hayley Kiyoko