Zendaya Is Making Tennis Sexy Again

Zendaya has scored two love(rs) on the tennis court. She stars in Challengers, Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, out September 15, a work that asks which man she would choose if she was a wunderkind tennis pro and Tom Holland weren’t an option. The choices are two best friends who approach Zendaya after seeing her across the stadium and digging her vibe. Both are fellow tennis players. Together, they invite her to their hotel room during a tournament and take turns rallying kisses, with Rihanna’s “S&M” soundtracking the scene in the first trailer. Josh O’Connor (The Crown) is the brunette suitor whom Zendaya seems to like a little bit more and even date for a bit. Mike Faist (West Side Story) is the blond one and the boy she eventually cuffs after he supports her through a devastating knee injury. The trailer moves backward and forward in time — we see Zendaya eventually becoming her husband’s coach when her inability to play post-injury leaves her with no other option. “You don’t know what tennis is,” she says in the film, which is written by Justin Kuritzkes, a playwright and Celine Song’s husband. “It’s a relationship.” She also utters the line, ”I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.” Glad they didn’t release the trailer on Juneteenth.

Related