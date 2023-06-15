The Star of Pride 2023? Clarabelle Cow

Disneyland held its first ever official Pride event this month, in what feels very much like a “neener-neener, you can’t tell me what to do” move. The Walt Disney Company has been the target of far right politicians like Ron DeSantis lately, and things have escalated to the point that the company is actually suing DeSantis over their right to free speech. It’s also escalated to the point that Disneyland got a whole queer makeover. The Emporium on Main Street has a window display dedicated to lesbian history, the Muses from Hercules did a meet and greet, and Stitch is a leather daddy now. But one character is serving cow harder than Doja Cat when she said “Bitch, I’m a Cow.” It’s Clarabelle Cow’s world, and we merely live in it. Clarabelle has been vogueing at Disney California Adventure for a while now, but she outdid herself at Pride Nite. It’s giving heifer. Udders swangin’. Milk for days. She ate, then regurgitated it as cud, then ate again.

Clarabelle Cow is kind of a deep pull in Disney lore. Originally introduced 1927 as the girlfriend of Horace Horsecollar, she is now kind of in a throuple with him and Goofy? She’s complex. Below are more Disney characters standing in their truths.