Can Nathan Fielder Save the It Ends With Us Movie?

The plan? Have best-selling author Colleen Hoover wear Nathan Fielder-inspired dresses to boost morale for the It Ends With Us movie. Hoover debuted a dress with Fielder’s face all over it on Instagram while at Book Bonanza in Texas. Was Hoover’s dress a Batman signal for Fielder to come help out on the film in the fashion department? Maybe the movie needs assistance from Thrifty Boy. Or were Blake Lively’s costumes —clashing colors and all — as Lily Bloom a part of the next season of The Rehearsal? I mean, Fielder has probably calculated the different combinations of patterns in Lively’s costume trailer. Fans were unhappy about the costume choices thus far, and if Lively wore the Fielder dress, it’d be the perfect piece of fashion that can get everyone hyped for the movie. Lively can pair the outfit with a laptop harness or a clipboard, the choice is hers.