Photo: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE

Americana at Brand Memes can rejoice. Crypto.com, a site where users can buy or sell crypto currency, announced it’d be shutting down its institutional exchange in the US that serves about 400 customers; however, its app will still be accessible to small trade users. While many of us are not crypto bros, Crypto.com became the new name of the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles back in 2021, where sports fans can watch live games or music fans can see their Drake and 21 Savage later this year. It’s leaving people wondering: will the home to the Los Angeles Lakers change its name once more? Not likely since the shutdown only affects a small number of users, in comparison to the Miami Heat’s FTX Arena selling their name rights after the company went bankrupt late last year. But the idea of a Porto’s Arena is already making mouths water, in case the beloved bakery wants to expand further than Disneyland.