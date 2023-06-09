The Chosen Will Serve the CW in a God-Honoring Way

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

﻿After being bought by Nextar and gutting its original programming, the new CW is making some interesting choices. One is reviving FBoy Island. Another is, well, the exact opposite of that. The CW will broadcast the first three seasons of The Chosen this summer, a program that previously streamed on everything from Peacock to BYUtv. The CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said the show was “based on the biggest IP of all time,” which is a buckwild-if-statistically-true statement. However, this won’t be the first show about a messiah on the CW (never forget Riverdale’s ﻿Cheryl Blossom, Queen of the Bees).

Starring Jonathan Roumie as the first representation of Christ with American Girl Doll teeth, the show “shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings,” per Deadline. The show bible (not that Bible) plots the life of Jesus across seven seasons, and the fourth season is currently in production. The Chosen premieres on The CW Sunday, July 16, and continue running into the fall and winter. The season 3 finale will air Christmas Eve.