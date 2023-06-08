Dave Matthews Will Become the Rock Hall’s Susan Lucci

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Before we had Warren Zevon’s snub to get hot and bothered about, Dave Matthews Band was on the receiving end of a particularly uproarious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame verdict back in 2020. Despite winning that year’s fan vote by a large margin, the lords of the jam band were excluded from the official class, which remains the only time the fan’s No. 1 ballot pick was overruled. Matthews and his band haven’t come up for Rock Hall reelection ever since, but the front man, in a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, has a good sense of humor about the whole ordeal, which we hope eased his pain during the Poop Bus fiasco.

“First of all, I was voting furiously. I was on speed dial on a whole rack of phones,” he said. “If there’s any outcome that could arguably be better than actually getting into the Hall — not to say there’s anything better than getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But if there was anything better, it would be if the fans overwhelmingly voted for you to get in and you still weren’t let in. I can live with that.” (LL Cool J understands.) When Stern realized there might be a connection to be made with relentlessly award-snubbed soap star Susan Lucci, Matthews embraced the eventuality: “I’m essentially parallel, if not almost identical, to Susan Lucci. Have you ever seen us in the same room together?” Well, now that you mention it …