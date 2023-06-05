Besties Halsey and BTS’s Suga Follow Each Other to Hell

Halsey and Suga are in their (Satan) bag. The pretty best friends made their third collab together, this time for “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),” a reimagining of Halsey’s original track “Lilith” for Blizzard Entertainment’s open-world role-playing game that drops players in an endless battle between heaven and hell. Henry Hobson directs their music video, which sees a cloaked Halsey walk into a cathedral containing the portal to hell singing relatable lyrics about being a self-sabotaging chaos agent, the kind of stuff you vent to your BFF. “I don’t need no help to be destructive,” she sings. The music video was filmed inside Chapelle des Jésuites in Cambrai, France, and the production designers covered the cathedral’s ceiling with game-inspired paintings and a monumental 160-foot mural. Big-budget stuff. Suga makes an appearance shrouded in vampiric red light with a few bars before the second chorus, repeating the hook “I know you get too caught up in a moment / You can’t call it love if you show it / We just fuck things up, yeah I noticed,” before rapping about getting over hatred and insanity. In the end, Halsey transforms into the video game’s character Lilith. You can be yourself around your buds.

