The Directors Guild of America Has Reached a Tentative Deal with AMPTP

Amid the ongoing writers’ strike, the Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios and streamers. According to a press release shared late Saturday night, the new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will be submitted for approval at a June 6 board meeting. The terms touch on some of the issues that are popular in Writers Guild of America picket signs — for example, the DGA negotiated for an increase in streaming residuals and wages, as well as an assurance that generative AI cannot replace the duties of a DGA member.

However, the WGA has already stated that its strike — which has now stretched on for more than a month — will not end in the event of a DGA deal. In a June 1 letter to members obtained by IndieWire, the WGA negotiating committee claimed that the AMPTP wants to repeat the events of the 2007-2008 writers’ strike, during which the DGA reached a deal first. “The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the rest that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting, and it only works if unions are divided,” the WGA’s letter said. This year, the WGA joined fellow entertainment unions SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, and Teamsters 399 in signing a statement supporting DGA’s talks with AMPTP, which formally began on May 10. Essentially, the writers are standing in solidarity with directors, but won’t abandon bargaining demands that are unique to their profession. “Our position is clear: to resolve the strike,” the WGA’s letter said, “the companies will have to negotiate with the WGA on our full agenda.”