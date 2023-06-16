Doja Cat’s New Music Video Has Our ‘Attention’

Attention seekers, it’s your lucky day. A month after meowing at the Met Gala, Doja Cat has shared the first taste of her next album with her new single “Attention.” For most of the music video, she strolls down the street completely unaffected by the other people that are walking by, even when it looks like they’re trying to pick a fight. The lyrics describe a need for attention rather than love, and convey a sense of self-assuredness. “I paid all my respect to those who taught me how to make it,” Doja raps. “And now I reap the benefits with no confrontation / Y’all fall into beef, but that’s another conversation.” Later in the track, she notes that people try to humble her by bringing up Nicki Minaj, saying, “Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit.” Doja dismisses the pot-stirring criticism and compliments the leader of the Barbz: “Of course you bitches comparing Doja to who the hottest.” She has also tweeted that speculation that she was dissing Cardi (who happens to have a track called “Hot Shit”) is a “reach.” Will that be enough to maintain peace between the Bardigang and the Barbz? Hard to say. All we know is that while the dreamy chorus of “Attention” mentions being hungry, Doja doesn’t seem to be in the mood to order any beef.

