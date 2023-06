Doja Cat Is Holding a Barbz Convention With Ice Spice and Doechii

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images Can someone please make an AI version of these two doing “Feeling Myself”

Can someone say “Thank you, Nicki”? Doja Cat is going on her first tour in years — and turning it into a full Barbz convention at that. Nicki Minaj won’t be in the building (announced, at least 👀), but Doja will be bringing some other noted Barbz along for the ride: Doechii and Ice Spice (who just dropped her own song with the Queen for Barbie). The Scarlet Tour marks Doja’s first outing in arenas and kicks off October 31 in San Francisco. It comes after the performer canceled 2022 festival dates and opening slots for the Weeknd to have vocal surgery, meaning this is also your first chance to hear Doja Cat’s new and improved vocal cords! It also comes just days after she released her first single since Planet Her, “Attention,” the first taste of her upcoming fourth album. Find tour dates below, and look out for Lil Nas X in the audience.

October 31: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center*

November 2: Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena*

November 3: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena*

November 5: San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena*

November 6: Anaheim, CA — Honda Center*

November 8: Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center*

November 10: Denver, CO — Ball Arena*

November 13: Austin, TX — Moody Center*

November 15: Houston, TX — Toyota Center*

November 16: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center*

November 19: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena*

November 21: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center#

November 24: Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena*

November 26: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center#

November 27: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena#

November 29: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#

November 30: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center#

December 2: Boston, MA — TD Garden#

December 4: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena#

December 7: Minneapolis, MN — Target Center#

December 8: Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center#

December 10: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena#

December 11: Toronto, ON— Scotiabank Arena#

December 13: Chicago, IL — United Center#

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice