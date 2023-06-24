Drake Announces New Album to Accompany Titles Ruin Everything Poetry Book

Poetry papi? Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

How do you create the coziest night in? Is it sipping on a glass of whiskey while wearing a limited-edition hoodie? Or lighting a candle while reading some poetry that accompanies a possible new album? Well, Aubrey Drake Graham, who began his comfort journey in 2016 with the launch of his whiskey, is completing his cozy aesthetics collection by releasing a poetry book that may come with an album, reportedly titled For All The Dogs. On Friday, Drake announced that, alongside close friend and songwriter Kenza Samir, he is releasing a poetry book titled Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, a 168-page collection of “meditations on fame, romance, and relationships.” The book is currently available to order online from Phaidon.com, SSENSE, END. Clothing, and Drake Related (you’ll have to search elsewhere for the candles and whiskey— and pray for a jacket). “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” said Drake on Instagram but not without more surprises planned.

To promote the cozy lifestyle, Drake’s team bought full cover ads in the NY Post that included a QR code that led to the Titles website, announcing a new album. “I made an album to go with the book, They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me, FOR ALL THE DOGS,” reads the site, with nothing more than a blank white screen. Vulture has reached out to Drake’s reps for comment on the possible new album. There is no level of true comfort that matches a dog chilling by the fireplace with a newspaper in hand. Touché, Drake.

Drake supporting print media and poetry simultaneously with full cover ads in the NY Post and NY Times… mid-30s af pic.twitter.com/WzFH2oBakk — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) June 24, 2023

Drake announces a new album, FOR ALL THE DOGS, to go along with his poetry book via QR code in his newspaper ads pic.twitter.com/BVroWymbjU — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) June 24, 2023