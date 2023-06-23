Drive-Away Dolls Is Meant to Be a Lesbian B-Movie Trilogy

Every time we ask for lesbian media, we either get The Handmaiden or First Kill. Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s upcoming lesbian road-trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls wants to make something in the middle of this extreme spectrum — a more centrist lesbian work, let’s say. “Over the past 20 years, we’ve been writing this lesbian B-movie trilogy,” co-writer Cooke said in an interview with Collider. “Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B-movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs … And we have another one written.”

In the new trailer, we see, or rather hear, Margaret Qualley bemoan her recent breakup with one of the most disturbing southern accents I have ever laid my ears on, and later embark on a cross-country road trip with her bestie, the poindexter played by Geraldine Viswanathan. There’s no way Qualley can lick her wounds, though. Somehow, they end up with a stolen briefcase that a couple of dim criminals lost. These guys are portrayed by Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal. Beanie Feldstein is the cop in the middle of them, together with Bill Camp and Joey Slotnick. Drive-Away Dolls, perhaps the first in the lesbian B-movie series, parks in theaters September 22.